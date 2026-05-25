Woman, paramour held for murdering husband in Sangrarredy

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old woman and her lover were arrested on Sunday, May 24, in Sangareddy for killing her husband on May 16.

The incident occurred in the Narayankhed police limits when the accused Kalpana and her lover Elgoyi Gani Pandari decided to eliminate the husband, Muthyam Reddy who was an electrician. Kalpana and Pandari felt that Reddy was an obstacle in their extramarital relationship.

On May 16, Kalpana approached the Narayankhed police and filed a complaint stating that Reddy was missing. The police registered a case and initiated the investigation, during which they found the body buried in the field belonging to Pandari.

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On Sunday, the body was exhumed. During the investigation, the police learnt that the victim was called to the outskirts of the village, where he was strangulated to death.

Subsequently, his body was buried in a ditch that had already been prepared by the accused,’’ Narayankhed police said.

The police altered the case from missing persons to murder under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).