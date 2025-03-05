Woman passenger arrested at Hyderabad airport with Rs 5.4 cr worth weed

The passenger, who had arrived from Bangkok, was intercepted at the green channel of the International Arrival Hall.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani | Published: 5th March 2025 7:46 pm IST
Woman passenger arrested in Hyderabad airport with Rs 5.4 cr worth of hydroponic weed
Hyderabad: A woman passenger was arrested at the international airport here on Wednesday, March 5, after she was allegedly found carrying hydroponic weed/ganja valued at approximately Rs 5.4 crore, customs officials said.

Based on specific intelligence, the passenger, who had arrived from Bangkok, was intercepted at the green channel of the International Arrival Hall at RGIA Hyderabad, Customs officials said in a release.

Upon questioning and examining her baggage, officials discovered hydroponic weed weighing 5,438 grams (gross weight), concealed in a check-in bag. The estimated value of the seized contraband is approximately Rs 5.4 crore, the release stated.

The passenger was arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985 and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway, it added.

