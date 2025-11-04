Woman plans husband’s abduction for ransom in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 51-year-old woman, M Madhavi Latha, has been arrested by Amberpet police for allegedly orchestrating her husband’s abduction for ransom money.

According to the police, a woman named Fatima registered a missing person’s complaint on October 29, stating that her husband, Mantri Shyam from DD Colony, had been abducted by unknown persons.

On October 31, Mantri Shyam allegedly escaped from his captors. He was traced by the police at Banjara Hills, after which he gave a detailed statement.

Shyam has accused his wife, Madhavi Latha, of kidnapping, claiming she recruited people to spy on him and later abduct him for ransom.

He also stated that Madhavi had promised Rs 1 crore to his kidnappers. During the course, he was moved to Vijayawada in several vehicles. On October 30, his kidnappers demanded Rs 10 lakh for his release.

On the day Shyam managed his escape, he was brought back to Hyderabad to withdraw a ransom from a bank in Banjara Hills, but he managed to escape.

So far, police have arrested 10 people, including Madhavi, while four are on the run.

The accused have been identified as Vundy Durga Vinay, 32, Katta Durga Prasad, 32, Katamoni Purushotham, 31, Sandolu Naresh Kumar, 29, G Preethi, 34, L Saritha, 32, Narayana Rishikesh Singh, 23 and Pilli Vinay, 29.

Police said that Madhavi intended to grab her husband’s properties by taking his signature and also planned to eliminate him.

The accused reportedly conducted a recce of the victim’s colony and even rented a flat adjacent to him, watching all his movements.

Police have registered a case under sections 140(2), 111, read with 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and also seized three cars, 2 two-wheelers, and six cell phones.