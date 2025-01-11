Woman pleads to exclude her land from Telangana Fourth City survey

Hyderabad: A woman on Saturday, January 11 pleaded with government officials against the survey of her land in Ranga Reddy district for the Telangana government’s ambitious and upcoming Fourth City project.

“Leave our lands, don’t take away our assets sir,” she pleads to the officials in a video which surfaced on social media platforms. The distressed woman urged Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy to leave her land out of the survey of the Fourth City project.

The incident occurred at the Marlakunta Thanda which is attached to Kurumidda village in Yacharam mandal of Rangareddy district.

