Woman sets lover on fire under pretext of ‘western-style’ proposal

Bengaluru: A 27-year-old man was allegedly charred to death on Tuesday, April 21, after a woman he was in a relationship with set him on fire at her house, police said.

The deceased, identified as Kiran, a native of Tumakuru, worked at an outlet of a mobile service provider, they said.

The incident occurred in the city’s Byadarahalli area at around 2 pm. A cloth was found tied around his eyes when police inspected the scene of the crime.

The woman allegedly blindfolded Kiran and tied his hands tightly to a chair. When he questioned the purpose of the strains, she just said, “This is a western-style proposal, just stay quiet.” Following the reassurance, Kiran stopped resisting.

She then set him ablaze after dousing him in kerosene, police said. Unable to move and escape, Kiran died on the spot.

A 27-year-old man was allegedly charred to death on Tuesday after a woman he was in a relationship set him on fire at her house, police said.



The deceased, identified as Kiran, a native of Tumakuru, worked at a outlet of a mobile service provider, they said.



The incident… pic.twitter.com/Pumxpdmubs — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 22, 2026

She was upset over Kiran ignoring her, refusing to marry

Citing a preliminary investigation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) DL Nagesh said she allegedly set him on fire by pouring kerosene on him. “It is a case of murder. They were in a relationship, and she felt he had been ignoring her of late,” he said.

The incident led to heavy smoke, and the victim’s body was found in a charred condition, police said.

Upon receiving the information, police and fire officials rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire.

At the time of the incident, only Prema was present at home, as her family members were away.

Kiran and the accused, Prema, were working at the same store near Bashyam Circle in Rajajinagar.

Kiran had gone to her house to pick her up as a new outlet of their company had been opened in Nelamangala.

Prema claimed that she was inside the washroom when the incident occurred, and on noticing smoke, she came out and found Kiran’s charred body.

Her statements quickly came under suspicion during the investigation as CCTV footage and preliminary findings showed Kiran had not brought any fuel with him.

Police suspect the murder was premeditated, and revealed that she recorded the entire incident on her mobile phone. “Even as the victim was burning, she continued recording the video. This aspect shows the brutality of the crime,” a police officer told Hindustan Times.

A case is being registered at Byadarahalli police station based on a complaint lodged by the deceased’s family, the DCP said.

“Based on the complaint, she will be taken into custody and arrested. She will be interrogated to ascertain the exact reason behind it,” he added.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events that unfolded.

(With inputs from PTI)