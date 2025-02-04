Woman SI, biker die in accident in Telangana’s Jagtial

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 4th February 2025 7:31 pm IST
Jagtial Sub Inspector Swetha

Hyderabad: Two persons including a woman sub-inspector of police died in an accident in Telangana’s Jagtial district on Tuesday, February 4.

The accident occurred at Shilvakodur, Golapalli mandal, when the car in which she was travelling and a motorcycle collided. The woman police officer and the motorcyclist were killed on the spot. The car went off the road and crashed into a roadside tree. Swetha died on the spot.

Swetha, who was deployed at the Jagtial Crime Records Bureau, earlier worked in Korutla, Velgatur, Kathalapur and Peddapalli stations. She was placed under suspension after an accused in a case she investigated, died by suicide in Korutla.

When Siasat.com tried to contact Jagtial police, there was no response.

