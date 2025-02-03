Aghori who threatened to demolish dargah prevented from entering Sircilla

Hyderabad: Rajanna Sircilla district police prevented an Aghori (Naga Sadhu) known for her communally motivated statements and threats from entering Sircilla town on Monday, February 3.

The Aghori had earlier threatened to demolish a mosque inside the Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada. However, she was stopped at the town’s entrance and her vehicle was towed away using a recovery vehicle.

Her car was adorned with images of Lord Shiva and Goddess Kali, along with phrases like “Ladies, Danger,” and skulls placed on the dashboard, all visible from the outside—elements that quickly caught the attention of locals. With the images and writings obstructing the view, curious onlookers peered through the front windshield, eager to catch a glimpse of the Aghori.

The Aghori could be heard arguing with the police demanding she be let inside the town.

The Aghori got attention after a viral interview on a local TV channel where she spoke about the desecration of the deity’s idol at the Muthyalamma temple in Secunderabad. She was not allowed to visit the temple when she had announced she would sacrifice her own life by dying after the idol desecration incident.

During her travels in both the Telugu-speaking states and elsewhere, she has been claiming to be advocating Sanatana Dharma.