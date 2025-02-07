Woman stopped from attempting suicide in Hyderabad’s Balapur

Hyderabad: A woman was stopped from attempting suicide in Hyderabad’s Balapur area on Thursday, February 6.

The woman was prevented from taking the extreme step after two constables reacted quickly after receiving a distress call from the relative of the woman, who informed that the latter was about to take the extreme step.

Constables Raju Reddy and S Tharun did not think twice but dashed to the location. There, family members told them that the 30-year-old woman, who was reportedly upset, had locked herself in the house and was attempting suicide.

The two constables, who began talking to her through the window, tried to pacify her. They broke open the room and rescued her while she tried to hang herself from the ceiling fan.

The entire incident ended in a few minutes, the two constables left after ensuring the woman was in safe hands and that she had calmed down. Local residents and police officials lauded the effort of the constables in preventing the suicide.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu shared the video of the rescue at on X and lauded the two constables.