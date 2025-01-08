Woman strangled to death in Hyderabad; probe on

Police suspect that the murderer may be someone known to the victim.

Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 8th January 2025 7:23 pm IST
Hyderabad: A 35-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in Narsareddy Colony, Hydershakot early Tuesday, January 7.

The victim has been identified as Mogulamma.

According to reports, the victim was discovered with a cloth tied around her neck. Upon discovering the body, residents alerted the police who arrived on the scene immediately. Police suspect that the murderer may be someone known to the victim.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim might have been involved in a confrontation with the suspect.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.

