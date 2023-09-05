Woman suffering from mental illness made 38 bomb hoax calls to Mumbai police

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th September 2023 10:09 pm IST
Hyderabad: Bomb threat on Madhapur's private office proved hoax
Hyderabad: Bomb threat on Madhapur's private office proved hoax

Mumbai: A 41-year-old woman suffering from a mental illness allegedly made 38 hoax calls about bombs to Mumbai police’s control room in the last two months, an official said on Tuesday.

The police control room received the latest call on Monday during which the woman, a resident of the Nepean Sea Road area of south Mumbai, claimed that a bomb had been planted and she was scared and needed the police’s help, the official said.

Also Read
Hoax bomb threat leads to security drills at Hyderabad Airport

A probe into the matter revealed that the woman had made at least 38 calls on the ‘100’ emergency police helpline to the control room in the last two months, he said.

MS Education Academy

The woman lives with her 88-year-old uncle in the jurisdiction of Malabar Hill police station, he said.

After the control room received the call on Monday, the police traced the mobile phone number used to make the call and tracked the woman down to a flat in a building on Nepean Sea Road, the official said.

The woman suffers from a mental illness and has been undergoing treatment for the last 15 years, he said.

Following confirmation about the woman, the police team classified the call as a hoax, the official said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th September 2023 10:09 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button