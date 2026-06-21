Woman takes college exam at 50, internet applauds

A 50-year-old woman has won praise online after appearing for a college examination 35 years after first enrolling, proving that there is no age limit to pursuing education.

Manju Narang shared a reel on her Instagram account, “Student @50”, documenting her journey to the examination centre. The caption read: “There is no age limit for studying — Student at 50, college exam class.”

Taking a light-hearted approach to the experience, Narang wrote, “POV: It’s been 35 years and you’re still clearing your back papers.”

In the video, Narang spoke to the camera as she prepared to enter the college campus for her exam. She said she was about to appear for her college examination and appeared both calm and excited as she walked towards the venue.

Adding an emotional touch to the moment, her son could be heard wishing her “All the best” before the exam.

Social media reaction

The reel quickly attracted attention, with many social media users applauding Narang’s determination and commitment to completing her education.

Her daughter commented, “Wow, Mom, you rock.”

Another user wrote, “Never give up, final boss.”

A third commented, “Best of luck, aunty. I’m so proud of you.”

Another user said, “Academics thrive because of people like you who have the audacity and hunger to study, or even return to studying, at this age.”

Many users described Narang’s story as inspiring, saying it demonstrated that learning and personal growth can continue at any stage of life.