Woman, toddler go missing from Hyderabad’s Begumpet

Hyderabad: A woman and her 2-year-old daughter went missing from Begumpet in Hyderabad on Sunday, November 24.

The woman, identified as Aishwarya and her daughter, went to Begumpet to meet her husband, Vamshi. She applied for divorce from Vamshi and lodged a complaint against him at the Begumpet women’s police station.

According to the police Aishwarya and Vamshi were residing in Malkajgiri. However, due to marital disputes, Aishwarya has been staying with her parents at Marredpally for the past few months.

On Thursday, Aishwarya received a call from the police station informing her that Vamshi wanted to see their daughter once. Aishwarya and the girl left home for the police station but did not return home. Police said that she did not turn up at the police station either. “On a complaint from the family, a missing case has been registered,” the police added.