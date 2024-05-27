Woman who accused Yediyurappa of sexual assault on daughter dies

The woman who had accused former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa of sexually assaulting her minor daughter died in a hospital in Bengaluru’s Hulimavu on Sunday, May 26.

She had left for the hospital along with her daughter, citing weakness, The Newsminute reported. After some time, the daughter was told that her mother had passed away. Her body was taken by her son and brother without conducting an autopsy.

An activist who was working with the woman said, “Three days ago, she had asked to meet a lawyer to take over the case. She was supposed to meet him on Monday and this happened.”

On March 14, she filed a complaint at the Sadashivanagar police station under Sections 8 (sexual assault) of POCSO and Section 354A (assaults or uses criminal force to any woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

The woman accused Yediryurappa alleging he sexually assaulted her minor child when they had gone to his residence seeking help. On February 2, the senior politician took the minor child into a room and sexually assaulted her, the woman had claimed.