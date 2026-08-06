Woman’s burnt body found in garbage dump in Domalguda

The incident occurred on Wednesday, August 5, night.

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Image shows the lifeless body of a young boy on a hospital bed, related to a murder case
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Hyderabad: An unidentified woman’s burnt body was found in a garbage dump in Hyderabad’s Domalguda Goshala on Wednesday, August 5.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official of the Domalguda police said, “The incident occurred between 10:30 and 11 pm. When we reached the spot, the body was on fire, which was put out by the fire brigade.” The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for a postmortem examination.

A case of suspicious death has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and an investigation is underway. The police said that the details would be clear only after the postmortem examination is completed.

Subhan Bakery
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