Women Bhavan, function hall to be inaugurated in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Thursday, September 11, announced that the Women Bhavan and Multi-Purpose Function Hall at NBT Nagar, Banjara Hills, will soon be inaugurated by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Inspecting the pending works at the Women Bhavan and Multi-Purpose Function Hall in Banjara Hills division, the Mayor instructed officials to complete the hall and adjoining road works as soon as possible.

Also Read GHMC helps SHGs run 33 canteens in Hyderabad

The Mayor praised chief minister Revanth Reddy for “his initiatives towards empowering women and stated that the “schemes under Indiramma Rajyam ensured dignity, empowerment, and social security for women.”

Earlier in the day, at her camp office in Banjara Hills, the Mayor distributed checks to 17 beneficiaries under the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes.

She also handed over financial assistance of Rs 1.94 lakh to four beneficiaries under the Chief Minister’s Assistance Fund, and Rs 2.50 lakh to one beneficiary under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.