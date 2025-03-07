Women homebuyers on the rise in Hyderabad, 8 other cities

Hyderabad: Women are seemingly becoming a core driving force in the real estate market, with a growing number of them investing in homes. A report by Square Yards revealed that 1.29 lakh residential transactions were registered solely by women across top cities in 2024, marking a 14 percent rise from the previous year.

According to the Square Yards’ report ‘Key Holders of Change – Women Driving Real Estate Growth and Transformation’ in 2024, total residential transactions registered with IGR across key cities — Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad — reached 5.77 lakh, reflecting a 4 percent increase from 5.56 lakh in 2023.

In Hyderabad too, the trend has been gaining momentum according to the report, as more women have taken charge of homeownership driven by financial independence, government incentives, and easier access to home loans. The city’s real estate market has seen an increasing number of female buyers benefiting from stamp duty concessions, lower home loan interest rates, and tax incentives.

The report highlighted that while male buyers recorded 11 percent increase in transactions, the growth among women buyers was higher at 14 percent. Joint ownership (male+female) transactions, however, declined by 7 percent.

Why are more women buying homes?

Experts attribute this shift to rising workforce participation, government policies, and digital tools making homebuying more accessible. Several states, including Telangana, offer stamp duty concessions of up to 3 percent for women buyers. Major banks also provide lower interest rates on home loans if a woman is the primary applicant.

“Women in Hyderabad and across India are asserting financial independence and making homeownership a priority,” said Kanika Gupta Shori, COO and Founder of Square Yards. “With better financial literacy, employment opportunities, and government support, women are becoming key decision-makers in real estate.”

Government support and financial benefits

Women homebuyers benefit from:

Stamp duty concessions: Up to 3% reduction in several states, including Telangana.

Up to 3% reduction in several states, including Telangana. Home loan interest waivers: Major banks offer a 0.05% lower rate for women applicants.

Major banks offer a 0.05% lower rate for women applicants. Tax benefits: Under Sections 80C and 80EE, women can claim deductions of up to Rs 2 lakh on home loan interest.

Under Sections 80C and 80EE, women can claim deductions of up to Rs 2 lakh on home loan interest. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY): Requires at least one woman to be registered as the property owner, ensuring financial security.

Technology empowers women buyers

The rise of digital platforms has also made property buying easier for women. Online real estate portals, mortgage calculators, and digital payment systems have enabled more informed purchasing decisions. Hyderabad’s growing fintech ecosystem is playing a role in this transformation, giving women better financial access.