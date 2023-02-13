Women SHGs stopped from chanting ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ outside Maha DyCM Fadnavis’ office

Photo of Syeda Faiza Kirmani Syeda Faiza Kirmani|   Published: 13th February 2023 2:51 pm IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo)

Nagpur: Nagpur police on Monday stopped members of women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) while they were going to the office of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to chant ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ to draw attention his towards their demands, an official said.

Members of the women SHGs from neighbouring Wardha have been staging protests in Nagpur city, the hometown of Fadnavis, for a week demanding the release of honorarium which they claimed has been withheld by the state government.

Also Read
Women SHGs to hold ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ protest in front of Maha DY CM Fadnavis

After they gave the protest call on Sunday, the city police beefed up security at the office of Fadnavis, who represents the Nagpur south-west Assembly constituency and is also the guardian minister of Wardha district.

Nihal Pande, representing the protesters, said they had planned to take out a rally from the Samvidhan square to Trikoni Park near the residence of Fadnavis to highlight their demand.

The protesters were stopped when they started marching towards the deputy chief minister’s office, an official from Sitabuldi police station said.
“It has become difficult for these women to survive without honorarium. Fadnavis has not met the protesters despite their protest since a week,” Pande claimed.

Tags
Photo of Syeda Faiza Kirmani Syeda Faiza Kirmani|   Published: 13th February 2023 2:51 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button