Women who painted ‘Muslims not allowed’ on road become Hindutva icons

Meerut: Shradha Rajput and Sandhya Rajput, the women who had painted anti-Muslim graffiti on a crash barrier along the Uttarakhand-Delhi highway, have since become local Hindutva icons.

On the night of February 26, Shradha and Sandhya had recorded themselves spray-painting, “Musalmano ke liye road nahi hai (This road is not for Muslims)” on the highway. A first information report (FIR) was subsequently registered against them.

Workers of the right-wing group, Hindu Raksha Dal, spray-painted “Musalmaan ke liye road nahi hai (This road is not for Muslims)” on a wall-like structure along the national highway in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand border late Thursday night on February 26.



Speaking to The Print, the two women claimed the FIR is like a jewel in their crown. “Hindu Raksha Dal brand hai, brand. The FIR is like a jewel in our crown. We have earned it. It is for Hindus to wake up and see what we are doing to save them,” they said.

As members of the Hindu Raksha Dal, Shradha and Sandhya have gained local fame and are now joined by others in their cause.

“These men want to join us. We all have the same target – Muslims. And our goal is to protect our mothers and sisters from ‘love jihad.’ These young men feel more confident now,” she said.

Their current mission is to save a Hindu woman from being in a relationship with a Muslim man in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur. “The task of saving Hindus is not an easy one. We are always on the road, tracking our next target,” Shradha said.

Constantly monitoring social media for Muslim activity

According to The Print, their usual day involves making calls to volunteers, asking them to monitor areas where Muslims and Hindus live closely or where there are Muslim-owned shops. Calling these places “target areas,” the women are constantly vigilant, using social media to track the online activity of Muslims.

Although Sandhya is older in the organisation and joined three years ago, Shradha commands more authority. “I am famous for my hate speech. But my hate speech is only against Muslims. Never against Hindus. If two Hindus are fighting, I won’t indulge,” said Shradha.

She stated that Uttarakhand is Devbhoomi, and hence, individuals cannot operate meat shops here. “I shut down all the illegal meat shops,” she reportedly said with pride.

When The Print spent a day with the women, their conversations rarely shifted from one topic, which was Muslims. They would laugh at “how Muslims are afraid of them” or that they “don’t pay taxes.”

While watching reels, they would comment on how Muslim women are divorced with triple talaq, or how they need to be “thrown out” because they “deserve to be in Pakistan.”

Sandhya and Shradha even spray-painted on the highway because, according to them, Muslims should not be allowed to use roads since they do not pay taxes. “Why do you think we wrote that this road doesn’t belong to Muslims? The road is made from Hindus’ hard work.”

Always travel in teams and with a gun

Sandhya allegedly said the Uttarakhand Human Resource Development (HRD) chief, Lalit Sharma, never lets them travel on their own. This means they always move in groups and carry a gun as well, “for our own safety.”

“We are taking a risk. What if they attack us? We need to have a gun. We have a licensed weapon with us,” Sharma said.

Neither of them has ever had a Muslim friend. Shradha even asserts that she will ensure her daughters do not befriend Muslims either. She said her daughters “don’t even step out of the house” after seeing what their mother does for work.

They made their end goal clear: “For Muslims, understand that they are kirayedar (tenants). So they either live like tenants or convert or move to Pakistan,” the duo said.

They have also stated the rules for the “tenants.” “Live on the sidelines or in your ghettos. Don’t interfere. This is a country of Hindus. And we will make sure it soon becomes one.”