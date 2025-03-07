Women’s Day 2025: List of 8 exciting and fun events in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is all set to celebrate International Women’s Day 2025 with a diverse lineup of events dedicated to empowerment, wellness and creativity. From inspiring talks to lively performances, the city is hosting gatherings that highlight the strengths and achievements of women across different fields. Whether you are an entrepreneur looking to network, a fitness enthusiast eager to join a marathon or someone seeking a day of relaxation and self-care, there is an event tailored for everyone.

This year’s celebrations go beyond just festivities and serve as platforms for dialogue, recognition and support for women in all walks of life. So, as Hyderabad comes together to mark this special occasion, here is a list of 10 must-attend events happening across the city.

1. Run For Her

Join this empowering run to celebrate strength, resilience and unity in support of women.

Date- March 9

Time- 5 am

Location- T-Works, Knowledge City

Tickets- Rs. 399 onwards

2. Women’s Day brunch at Seasonal Tastes

Taking place in Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, this special lunch celebration offers live music, a gourmet buffet experience, a photo booth, and much more to celebrate incredible women.

Date- March 7 & 8

Time- 12:30 pm onwards

Location- Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, Madhapur

Tickets- Rs. 2750 onwards

3. Texture Art Workshop

Enjoy a fun day out with friends or go on a solo date at this Texture Art Workshop and channel your inner artist.

Date- March 8

Time- 3 pm

Location– Over The Moon Brew Company

Tickets- Rs. 1600

4. Women’s Day Special Stand-Up Comedy

Laugh out loud at this stand-up comedy by Sushma which is all about witty takes and real-life chaos.

Date- March 8

Time- 7 pm

Location- Queens & Beans, Khajaguda

Tickets- Free entry

5. International Women’s Day Brunch at Prego

Celebrate Women’s Day with a 30% discount, pool access, DJ music, complimentary dessert and a premium beverage at Prego.

Date- March 9

Time- 12:30 pm onwards

Location- Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, Madhapur

Tickets- Rs. 2500 onwards

6. Wonder Women by Wonderla

Just like every year, Wonderla is back with a sweet Women’s Day offer of buy 1 ticket and get 1 free.

Date- March 8

Time- 11 am onwards

Location- Nehru Outer Ring Road Exit No. 13

Tickets- Rs. 1500 for two

7. Women’s Circle

Organized by Creative Horizon, this Women’s Day special event offers open mic sessions, networking opportunities, flower arrangement workshop and refreshments.

Date- March 8

Time- 2-4 pm

Location– Queens & Beans, Khajaguda

Tickets- Rs. 699 onwards

8. Stand-Up Comedy by Sravanthi Basa

Have a fun time at this Women’s Day special stand-up comedy act called ‘ Man’s Woman’ by Sravanthi Basa.

Date- March 8

Time- 7 pm

Location- The Street Comedy Club

Ticket- Rs. 249