Women’s Day: Rs 750 cr interest-free loans fund released for Telangana SHGs

Of the total, Rs 250 crore would be extended to SHGs operating in municipal bodies (in 23 districts) and Rs.500 crore would be disbursed to SHGs operating in rural areas.

Rs 750 crore interest-free loans fund for SHGs on occasion of Women's day
Government of Telangana Logo (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Women’s Day, Rs 750 crore were released towards providing interest-free loans to women’s self-help groups (SHGs) in Telangana by the state government.

Urban development minister KT Rama Rao revealed that there are more than 1 lakh 77 thousand Self Help Societies in all the municipalities in the state, in which about 18 lakh people are still members and all of them will be useful for the interest-free loan funds released by the government on Monday.

“Of the Rs 750 crore released, Rs 250 crore would be extended to SHGs operating in municipal bodies (in 23 districts) and Rs 500 crore would be disbursed to SHGs operating in rural areas,” he added.

“Members of the women SHGs were maintaining financial discipline and were promptly repaying the loans to the banks,” KTR acknowledged.

