Won’t ally with those who don’t believe in parliamentary democracy: Sharad Pawar

Pune: NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Friday said the parliamentary democracy is under threat because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and he won’t ally with those who do not believe in it.

Pawar’s statement has come after the prime minister advised the NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) to join hands with Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde after the Lok Sabha poll results instead of “dying by merging” with the Congress.

Speaking to reporters here, Pawar said it is his clear opinion that parliamentary democracy is under threat because of PM Modi.

“Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren were arrested and put behind bars. This (the arrests) would not have been possible without the role of the Central government and Central leadership. This shows how much faith they have in the democratic system,” the party chief said.

He further said that he cannot ally with any person, party or ideology that does not believe in parliamentary democracy.

During a rally in Nandurbar in north Maharashtra earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi, without naming Pawar, said that the “duplicate NCP and Shiv Sena” have made up their minds to merge with the Congress after the poll results on June 4, but should instead join Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde.