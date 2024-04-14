Won’t go back on ‘NO AC’ campaign: Telangana cab drivers

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), affiliated with the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) on Sunday, April 14, said that it is not going back on the ‘NO AC’ campaign, despite pressure from cab aggregator companies like Ola, Uber and Rapido.

The TGPWU launched its No AC Campaign to draw attention to declining per-kilometre fares on April 8.

“In this sweltering heat, drivers working with Uber, Ola, and Rapido have expressed their regret in offering a high-quality, air-conditioned ride to customers. Since the campaign was launched, platform companies have threatened drivers to permanently block their IDs on the app, and not assigning them airport and inter-city rides. Despite such threats, our driver-members have persisted with the campaign simply because of compulsion. The cost of running our cabs with AC is 16-18 rupees per kilometre. After accounting for commissions charged by platforms, we are only able to earn 10-12 rupees per kilometre,” TGPWU said, in a press release.

The gig workers’ body also thanked customers “who understood the cab drivers’ pain and have supported them in the fight against Uber, Ola and Rapido,” adding that “the customer knows that with the rising fuel prices and increasing inflation, it is not possible for drivers to survive on the earnings decided by these companies,” it remarked.

It further said that the campaign is not intended to inconvenience customers or their drivers and announced that the campaign will be extended to seven other cities.

“We want to reach out to the platforms and to the state governments who have been ignoring our demands for uniform fares. If our demands are not heeded, IFAT will be launching this campaign in seven other cities with support from its affiliated local members – Sarvodaya Drivers Association, Delhi; Expert Drivers Solution in Haryana; Karnataka App-based Drivers Union, Bengaluru; West Bengal Online Cab Operators Guild, Kolkata, Independent App-based Cab and Driver’s Association, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan Gig And App Based Workers Union, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Rajya Rashtriya Kamgar Sangh, Maharashtra,” it said.