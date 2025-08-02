Won’t let BJP cross 150 seats in next Lok Sabha polls: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday, August 2, said that the Congress will ensure the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not cross 150 seats in the next Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the Congress Annual Legal conference in New Delhi, Reddy said, “Congress brought independence to India and all other political parties, including the BJP, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) or Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) were formed post-independence.”

He said Congress works for the people, irrespective of being in power or the opposition. “The Constitution is in danger under Modi’s leadership. For 11 years, the BJP has not thought about social justice,” he added.

He said Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi were martyred for the country. “Rahul Gandhi could have become a Union Minister in 2004. If he had chosen to, he could have become the Prime Minister in 2009. But he chose to work for the people,” the chief minister said, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being “obsessed with the chair.”

“Infact, the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) and his own party tried to remove him by capping a retirement age for all. But Modi is in no mood to vacate even as he turned 75 last year,” he remarked.