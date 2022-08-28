Words and actions of PM never match: Rahul on Modi’s Khadi pitch

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 28th August 2022 9:20 pm IST
Country will never forget 'pain' of demonetisation: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his pitch for Khadi, alleging that his words and actions “never match”.

The prime minister on Saturday said Khadi can become a source of inspiration for achieving the dream of a developed and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Attacking the prime minister, Gandhi said, “‘Khadi for Nation’ but Chinese Polyester for National flag! As always, the words and actions of the PM never match.”

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Khadi can become inspiration to achieve goal of developed, self-reliant India: Modi

The Congress has strongly criticised the Centre for amending the flag code to state that the national flag shall be made of hand spun and hand woven or machine made, cotton/ polyester/ wool/ silk khadi bunting. Earlier machine made and polyester flags were not allowed to be used.

Speaking during ‘Khadi Utsav’ (Khadi festival) on Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, Modi had on Saturday said once a symbol of self-respect, Khadi or the homespun was treated as an inferior product after Independence.

He urged people to gift the products of only Khadi village industries during the coming festive season.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Politics updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button