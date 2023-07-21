Work from home unless an emergency: Hyderabad CP

Hyderabad: Owing to the soaring incessant rains, the city police have requested the citizens to ‘work from home’ unless it is an emergency.

“Request all citizens to cooperate with our Hyderabad Police Traffic officers who are wearing raincoats and jungle shoes and discharging their duties in this continuous drizzle and rain,” stated city police commissioner, CV Anand in a tweet.

“Please WFH (work from home)-unless it’s an emergency. ‘Aab sabka taawoon guzarish karta hoon (requesting your cooperation),” added the CP.

The CP has raised the request amid heavy rains lashing the city creating potholes on roads, that fill up with rainwater.

Driving 4-wheelers and riding 2-wheelers in these conditions can be erratic posing a threat to human life.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government has released helpline numbers to register requests regarding waterlogging, fallen tree branches, partial inundation, and other rainfall-related issues in Hyderabad. The helpline numbers are 040-21111111 or 9000113667.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted that all six zones – Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally will experience light to moderate rainfall until July 24.