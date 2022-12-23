‘Work in unity’: Digvijay Singh’s mantra for Telangana Congress cadre

Hyderabad: Congress leader Digvijay Singh during his visit to Hyderabad sat with several leaders of the party inorder to dissolve the crisis of a potential rebellion against TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy.

He sat with senior congress leaders who were upset with Revanth Reddy and were seeking his ouster by saying that all leaders are considered equal in the party irrespective of seniority.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday on several issues, Digvijay claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the name of COVID-19 as the Yatra got a huge response from the people.

He alleged that unemployment and price hikes are rampant under the BJP rule and they are encouraging communal riots in the country.

Targeting the BJP government, the leader said that BJP uses central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and central bureau of investigations to suppress other leading parties.

The Congress leader further claimed that Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and AIMIM are indirectly supporting BJP in the parliament and people lost hope in both the governments in the center and in the state.

He alleged that the central government is not taking medical emergencies in the nation but trying to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra.