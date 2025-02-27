Works to begin soon at Nizamia Tibbi College, Hyderabad collector inspects premises

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad district collector Anudeep Durishetty on Thursday, February 27, visited the Government Nizamia Tibbi College and Hospital located at Charminar. He was accompanied by Charminar MLA Mir Zulfeqar Ali, local revenue officials and the faculty of the college.

An amount of Rs 52 crore was sanctioned for the institution by the state government for taking up developmental works in the college and hostel some years ago. The works however did not commence so far.

On Thursday, the Hyderabad collector, who is also the chairman of the hospital development committee, visited and inspected the hospital and college. The collector along with Charminar MLA went around the hospital and inspected the old buildings in the college that are to be demolished for construction of new facilities.

Budget allocation for Nizamia Tibbi College in Hyderabad

Conservation works are pending at the old building of the hospital which is a heritage building. An amount of Rs 10 crore of the total Rs 52 crore is specifically earmarked for taking up conservation works of the building.

It is proposed to construct a new girl’s hostel on two acres of land parcel at Falaknuma. The collector assured the students that a hostel building would be constructed to reduce inconvenience to them.

Around 75 students at the Hyderabad college hostel are staying in 22 rooms and there are no proper facilities for them. Temporary arrangements will be made for the stay of the students till the new building is constructed.

Government Nizamia Tibbi College, Charminar is a premier Unani College and Hospital for research and training in Unani medicine in India and was established in 1938 by the then Nizam VIIth, Mir Osman Ali Khan of Hyderabad.