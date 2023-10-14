World Cup: India bundle out Pakistan for 191

Skipper Babar Azam top-scored for Pakistan with 50 off 58 balls while Mohammad Rizwan made 49 off 69 balls.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 14th October 2023 5:46 pm IST
World Cup: India bundle out Pakistan for 191
Ahmedabad: India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Shadab Khan during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Ahmedabad: Indian bowlers fired in unison to dismiss Pakistan for 191 in their marquee World Cup clash here on Saturday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The fast bowling trio of Jaspirt Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya took a couple of wickets each.

Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja also contributed with two wickets apiece as Pakistan were bowled out in 42.5 overs.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
India vs Pakistan: ‘Disgraceful’ MakeMyTrip ad draws backlash

Skipper Babar Azam top-scored for Pakistan with 50 off 58 balls while Mohammad Rizwan made 49 off 69 balls.

From 155 for two, Pakistan collapsed to 191 all out.

Brief scores: 191 all out in 42.5 overs (Babar Azam 50, Mohammad Rizwan 49; Jasprit Bumrah 2/19, Mohammed Siraj 2/50, Kuldeep Yadav 2/35, Ravindra Jadeja 2/38) vs India.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 14th October 2023 5:46 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button