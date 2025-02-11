World Governments Summit 2025 kicks off in Dubai

Dubai: The highly anticipated World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025 officially commenced on Tuesday, February 11, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and will continue until Friday, February 14.

Under the theme “Shaping Future Governments,” the 12th edition of the summit aims to redefine governance strategies, tackle pressing global challenges, and foster innovation and collaboration in key sectors.

Record-breaking participation

This year’s summit has attracted over 30 heads of state and government, more than 80 international organizations, and 140 government delegations. In addition, more than 6,000 participants, including CEOs, academics, and technology pioneers, are attending to discuss solutions for a rapidly changing world.

High-profile attendees include

Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Alibaba Chairman Joseph Tsai

Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot

Oracle Co-founder Larry Ellison.

Key themes

The summit’s agenda features over 110 interactive sessions and workshops, focusing on six key themes:

Enhancing Governance and Accountability

Financing the Future and the Global Economy

Climate, Crisis Mitigation, and Resilient Cities

Human-Centric Futures and Capacity Building

Global Health Transformations

Emerging Frontiers and the Future.

One of the most anticipated segments of the summit is the TIME100 AI gathering, which brings together the world’s most influential figures in artificial intelligence.

The summit will also feature prestigious global awards recognizing outstanding contributions to governance, innovation, and sustainability.

First launched in 2013, the World Government Summit has evolved into a premier global platform where leaders discuss critical issues such as artificial intelligence, the digital economy, sustainability, energy, and effective governance. As WGS 2025 unfolds, it continues to drive groundbreaking policies and international collaborations, solidifying its role as a catalyst for shaping the future of governance worldwide.