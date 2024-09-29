World Heart Day: Hyderabad hospital conducts 5k run

Hyderabad: SGL hospital, a city-based hospital on Sunday, September 29 conducted a marathon in view of World Heart Day. A few people were also trained in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

About 500 people from areas including Nizampet, Kukatpally, Kausalya Colony, Bandari Layout, and Bachupally, among others, participated in the marathon which began from the hospital.

Speaking of World Heart Day and the significance of exercise, chairman and managing director of SLG Hospital Dandu Shivarama Raju said, “In light of World Heart Day, it is essential that we all prioritise our heart health by walking at least 45 minutes daily and adopting healthy eating habits.”

Participants were advised to consult heart specialists immediately if they experience symptoms such as shortness of breath while walking or climbing stairs, unexplained sweating, rapid or slow heartbeats, chest discomfort, jaw, neck, or shoulder pain, or swelling in the legs.

DVS Somaraju, executive director of the hospital announced special packages for the benefit of residents in and around Nizampet and Kukatpally areas, available from September 29 to October 15.

A package, which typically costs Rs 2,999, including ECG, 2D Echo, and a cardiologist consultation, is now being offered at just Rs 799. Additionally, an angiogram, usually priced at Rs 13,999, will be available for Rs 4,999.