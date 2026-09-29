World may shift to human-only content in 2-3 years: Shekhawat

Mumbai: The world in the next 2-3 years will start moving towards content with minimal AI involvement, content with fewer filters, and human-only content, said Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as he stressed on the need to work with equal determination to ensure that this opportunity does not diminish creativity.

Addressing the opening day of the 26th edition of the two-day ‘FICCI FRAMES 2026’ here, the Minister said India not only possesses content but also context, along with a diversity and tradition of storytelling.

“In the next 2-3 years, the world will start moving towards content with little AI involvement, content with fewer filters, and human-only content. Therefore, as we embrace the opportunity before us during this period of change, we must also work with equal determination to ensure that this opportunity does not diminish our creativity,” Shekhawat said.

“It is an era of infinite content, and our biggest challenge is not shortage of content but it is originality and human connection. It is the trust which is invaluable and we need to work to protect the trust on priority,” he added.

India is the largest centre of creativity for the world, he said and added, “today, it is the time to advance India’s culture, economy, employment, global standing and tourism, together. This is our creative capital.”

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Emphasising three key changes, he said, “We must move beyond making India just a content consumer and work together to make it a world leader in content creation and creativity. Second, we must move beyond the scale of our audience and build original Indian intellectual property, the Minister stated.

At the same time, he said, we must connect the India seen on screen with the experience of travelling through the real India, so that stories inspire tourism and tourism creates local prosperity.

Speaking on the use of newer technologies and opportunities, he said that the creative economy can generate great opportunities in various sub sectors including AVGC, XR, gaming, virtual production, and artificial intelligence are new languages of storytelling.

“They can bring ancient cities to life, can reveal the complete story of an object in a museum and offer a new way for the younger generation to engage with culture and cultural practices,” added the Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Prabhat said that government can create institutions, policy frameworks, platforms, and international linkages. But ultimately, a creative economy is built by creators and industry.

“India’s next phase of media and entertainment growth must focus on greater investment in original Indian intellectual property and a greater willingness to back new writers, creators, musicians, animators and game developers,” he added.

Anant Goenka, President, FICCI and Vice Chairman, RPG Group said that India must convert its scale into lasting value and our stories should remain unmistakably Indian. “We should give Indian storytellers the confidence, capital, technology and reach to go global, without removing what makes their work Indian,” he added.

“As new value pools emerge, we also need to create the right conditions for the industry to grow and innovate. On the regulatory environment, the need for forbearance has long been voiced by the broadcasting sector, because innovation needs room to evolve. And as we pursue the next phase of growth, self-regulation and strong industry best practices should be at the centre of how we move forward,” said Kevin Vaz, Chair, FICCI M&E Committee and CEO, Entertainment, JioStar.