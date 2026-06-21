World Music Day is often a celebration of legendary singers, timeless songs and global chartbusters. But it is also a reminder that music is constantly evolving, with new artists and genres finding their place in the spotlight every year. As hip hop continues to grow across India, a young rapper from Hyderabad is now grabbing eyeballs with a claim that has caught the attention of music lovers and rap fans alike.

Hyderabad’s hip hop scene may have just found its next big breakout name. Yes, you read that right. Rapper KNSS, whose real name is Mohammad Kaif Suri, has claimed that he dropped over 550 words per minute in his track Top Dawg, making him one of the fastest rappers in India.

Now, rapping fast is one thing. But rapping at that speed while still making sense, staying on beat and keeping the flow clean is a completely different game. That is exactly why KNSS’s claim has caught attention. It is not just about throwing words randomly into a verse, it is about breath control, clarity, rhyme patterns and still making the listener understand what is being said.

Previously, rapper Gaush, who rose to fame through MTV Hustle, was known for holding one of the fastest rap records in India. With Top Dawg, KNSS now claims to have pushed that benchmark even further and brought the spotlight back to Hyderabad’s growing rap scene.

The 22-year-old rapper is not new to viral attention either. KNSS was recently in the news for his catchy reel on the Mehdipatnam bridge situation, where he turned a local civic issue into a sharp and entertaining rap hook. The reel not only connected with Hyderabadis but also showed how local language, humour and hip hop can come together in a very organic way. Click here to read more about it.

Shoutout from the OG of the scene

What makes this moment even bigger is that KNSS has already received recognition from big names in the industry. Rapper Raftaar gave him a shoutout during one of his concerts, a moment that many young artists would only dream of.

From viral reels to speed rap claims, KNSS is slowly building a name that goes beyond just one track. Whether the record gets officially verified or not, one thing is clear, Hyderabad has another rapper making noise on the national hip hop map.