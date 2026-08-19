World Photography Day: Photos that have defined 2026 so far

As people celebrate World Photography Day on Wednesday, August 19, Siasat.com has put together a series of photos that have defined 2026 so far. In the age of digital media, no moment goes uncaptured— yet, amidst the constant stream of visuals, a few stand out to perfectly encapsulate the moment.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests in India, the deadly US strike that killed nearly 200 children in Iran and the eerie orange skies in North America were just some of the moments that were widely covered till August this year.
Major protests that rocked India
India witnessed major protests in the first half of 2026 alone, bringing thousands of students to the streets.
In May, Abhijeet Dipke, a 30-year-old Boston University student, started a digital satirical outfit based on Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant’s remarks insinuating that unemployed youth resembled “cockroaches” or “insects.”
The outfit grew rapidly, evolving into a movement demanding the resignation of then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the irregularities in NEET UG 2026.
The protest culminated in Pradhan’s resignation and raised questions about India’s education system. After calling off the protests, CJP has maintained that it wishes to continue as a pressure group to demand better quality education for all Indian students.
Police brutality during the Jantar Mantar protest
The July 20 demonstration march to Parliament against the NEET paper leak encountered severe police action against students in India’s capital, with the Delhi Police and security personnel deploying tear gas and using lathi charge to disperse the crowd.
Jharkhand student protests against competitive exams
The protest at Jantar Mantar was not the only one in which the youth questioned the government. In Jharkhand’s capital of Ranchi, job aspirants and students staged a mass sit-in protest alleging irregularities and paper leaks in competitive recruitment exams. They demanded the government cancel the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission-Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) exam.
On August 17, after a 24-day protest, the state government announced that it would scrap the JSSC-CGL exam.
FIFA World Cup 2026
Football fans around the world united as the FIFA World Cup returned in 2026, running from June 11 to July 19. Spain took the championship in the final, much to the disappointment of Lionel Messi fans supporting his Argentinian team.
One moment that remained with fans was Cristiano Ronaldo’s sixth and final World Cup ending with a 1-0 loss to Spain.
This year’s 48-team World Cup field was the biggest in the tournament’s history, and many thought it would water down the competition. That wasn’t the case at all. Viewers were shocked to see Cape Verde hold eventual Spain to a draw in its opening game, advance to the round of 32 and give Argentina a scare before losing 3-2 in extra time in a World Cup classic.
Congo also advanced beyond the group stage and pushed England before eventually losing, while Curaçao was still in with a chance of making the knockouts going into its final group match.
Fans eventually got to enjoy semifinal games full of heavyweights. England, Argentina, Spain and France were the top four in the world rankings.
The strike that killed 120 children in Iran
On February 28, the US and Israeli forces jointly launched strikes on Iran, numbering nearly 900 in just the first 12 hours. The opening attack killed the former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, triggering a torrent of retaliatory missiles and drones from Iran.
That same day, the strikes also hit an elementary school, killing 156 people, including 120 children. Although neither the US nor Israel has claimed responsibility, an investigation into the incident has pointed towards Washington ordering the airstrike.
Gaza’s mass funeral for 112 Palestinians
Palestinians gathered on August 4 for a mass funeral of more than 100 Palestinians from the Hassayna and Abu Sharia clan, finally recovered from a deadly Israeli strike in Gaza in 2023.
Dystopian orange skies in North America
The Canadian wildfire season in 2026 began in June and accelerated quickly, with more than 949 active wildfires in mid-July. Fire danger remains high even now in the North American country, with several communities facing severe impacts from the fires.
According to the Canadian government, as of August 18, there are 582 active wildfires in the country, including 31 that are out of control.
The smoke from the escalating wildfires reached the US, covering the skyline of numerous cities in orange, dusty haze. The images of orange-covered skies were often compared to those seen in dystopian movies.
Artemis II’s moon mission
NASA’s Artemis II Moon mission lifted off from the US state of Florida, carrying four astronauts on the first crewed flight around the Moon in more than 50 years.
Launched on April 1, the astronauts racked up one win after another as they deftly navigated NASA’s long-awaited lunar comeback, the first major step in establishing a sustainable Moon base.
Artemis II didn’t land on the Moon or even orbit it. But it broke Apollo 13’s distance record and marked the farthest that humans have ever journeyed from Earth when the crew reached 252,756 miles (406,771 km).
Then in the mission’s most heart-tugging scene, the teary astronauts asked permission to name a pair of craters after their moonship and Wiseman’s late wife, Carroll.
Total Solar Eclipse
On August 12, the Moon totally eclipsed the Sun, casting a shadow across Siberia, Iceland, Portugal, Greenland, and Spain. Several enthusiasts across the world gathered to witness the eclipse together.
Spaniards shared images on social media in awe of experiencing the event, as, according to NASA, the country saw its first major total solar eclipse since 1905.