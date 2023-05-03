World Press Freedom Index: India slips 11 places, Pakistan ahead

World’s largest democracy India is ranked 160th in the World Press Freedom Index report released on Wednesday, thus slipping 11 spots further down the list from last year. In 2022, India was ranked 150th.

Neighbouring countries with war conflict and economic insurgency including Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka have surpassed India ranking 152, 150 and 135 respectively. China is penultimate on the list.

The report was released by Reporters Without Borders, an international NGO that promotes media freedom. It listed 180 countries with Norway heading the list for the second time, as China was penultimate before North Korea.

According to the report which is named 2023 World Press Freedom Index – journalism threatened by fake content industry, press freedom is “very serious” in 31 countries, “difficult” in 42, “problematic” in 55, and “good” or “satisfactory” in 52 countries.

“In other words, the environment for journalism is “bad” in seven out of ten countries, and satisfactory in only three out of ten,” the report stated.

Rana Ayyub, an Indian journalist writing for US media, has called for shifting global attention to media freedom in India as she spoke at a UNESCO-sponsored event at the world body.

“It is important for the world to shift its attention to India because we do not really talk about India as much and I really hope you do that in the days to come,” she said on Tuesday questioning New Delhi’s democratic credentials and its press freedom at the conference held on the eve of the World Press Freedom Day in the General Assembly chamber.

Ayyub, who works for The Washington Post, said while seated at the General Assembly dais, “I have normally seen world leaders talk about democratic values right here at this podium (and) some of us journalists watching it on TV look at them and like, ‘Hey, you are anything but democratic.”

While detailing what she said were attacks on press freedom, she said, “I come from India, the land of democracy, which prides itself on, democratic values. I love my country more than I love any other entity in the world, which is why it is more important for me.”

Mohammed Zubair tweeted, "Happy World Press Freedom Day! India's ranking in #WorldPressFreedomIndex has slipped to 161 out of 180 countries."

Happy World Press Freedom Day!

India's ranking in #WorldPressFreedomIndex has slipped to 161 out of 180 countries. pic.twitter.com/9pZa2MtyL5 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 3, 2023

India's ranking in the last eight years:

World Press Freedom Index Rank of India



2016 – Rank 133

2017 – Rank 136

2018 – Rank 138

2019 – Rank 140

2020 – Rank 142

2021 – Rank 142

2022 – Rank 150

2023 – Rank 161



Currently, North Korea is the last ranked country at Rank 180 — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) May 3, 2023

The executive editor of Newslaundry Manisha Pande said that the safety of journalism in India is the lowest.

World Press Freedom Index: India rank slides to 161, 11 spots behind Afghanistan. The ranking is based on a country’s performance in five broad categories: India’s ranking was lowest in the safety of journalists category (172).https://t.co/GKI35GwL2z — Manisha Pande (@MnshaP) May 3, 2023

Taking a dig at mainstream media news channel anchors, commentators noted the decline.

Due to the hardwork of Arnab, Sudhir, Amish, Rubika, Navika, Anjana etc, India now ranks 161 out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index.



Congratulations to them all. — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) May 3, 2023

Intellectual Ashok Swain said that India's position is worse than Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. "In World Press Freedom Index, India has dropped 11 places, from 150 in 2022 to 161 in 2023. Press Freedom Index is better in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan (151) & Army-controlled Pakistan (150) than in Modi's so-called Mother of Democracy, India."