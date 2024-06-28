World Tennis League season 3 returns to Abu Dhabi in Dec

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) are set to host the third season of the World Tennis League, scheduled to be held at the iconic Etihad Arena from December 19 to 22.

Known for blending elite tennis with electrifying musical performances, the second season of WTL garnered significant popularity and global media value.

The four-day event featured global tennis icons like Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina, along with global chart-toppers 50 Cent, Akon and Ne-Yo, enthralling the audience both on and off the court.

The PBG Eagles, featuring Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Mirra Andreeva and Sofia Kenin, emerged as the champions of the WTL 2023. Season 2 garnered 20,000+ attendance and was live broadcasted in 125+ countries, with world-class artists performing at Etihad Arena, Yas Island.

With preparations well underway, Abu Dhabi is yet again gearing up to host the ‘Greatest Show on Court’.

The stellar line-up of tennis stars will be announced soon.

Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) and Miral, continues its three-year commitment to support the World Tennis League.