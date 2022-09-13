World’s 3rd and India’s 1st University of Forestry to open in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly and Council approved the University of Forestry (UOF) Act, 2022, on Tuesday, opening the way for the transformation of FCRI (Forest College and Research Institute) Hyderabad into a full-fledged “University of Forestry (UoF)”.

Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University was connected with FCRI at Mulugu in the Siddipet district. With its main campus in Mulugu, this university will be the first of its kind to provide forestry education.

Only China and Russia have forestry universities, followed by India with the “University of Forestry (UOF)” in Telangana.

The University aims to develop Agro-Forestry models suitable for different Agroecological situations, apart from conventional forestry operations so as to reduce pressure on natural forests, economic upliftment of farming communities and enhance ecological conditions.

In addition, it is proposed to start additional 18 programmes like PhD courses, diploma and certificate courses in urban forestry, nursery management, agro-forestry, tribal livelihood enhancement, forest entrepreneurship, climate-smart forestry and forest parks management.

The student strength will be 726, an additional 360 to the present strength of 366 and the employee’s strength will be 210 which is an additional 92 to the present strength of 118.