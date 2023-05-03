World’s largest Aqua Hub to come up in Telangana’s Sircilla: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao announced that Telangana will soon get the world’s largest integrated freshwater aqua hub at Mid Manair Dam in Rajanna Sircilla.

KT Rama Rao, on Tuesday, said that the hub would generate annual exports of more than Rs 1000 crore and create employment opportunities for 4800 people directly and 7000 people indirectly.

“Encompassing all activities including fish seed production, feed production, cage culture and fish processing among others, the aqua hub will be equipped with dedicated hatcheries, feed production units, fish processing plants, export-oriented logistics and testing and R&D facilities as well,” said KTR while he shared a video in the same context on Twitter.

World's largest Freshwater Aqua Hub to come up in Telangana

The project that would reportedly be developed on 300 acres, with 150 acres of water spread area already allocated from the 1500 acres of the total water spread area of the reservoir, would produce about 1.2 lakh metric tons of fish every year.

Fishin India Private Limited, Rajanna Aqua (Nanda group) and Mulpuri Aqua have come forward to set up their processing facilities in the hub by spending Rs 1,300 crore.

5750 lakh metric tons of seedlings would reportedly be generated per annum in the hatchery while two lakh metric tons of fish feed would be produced by utilizing rice, maize, groundnut, soybean and poultry waste by supporting local farmers.