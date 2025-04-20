World’s largest fountain temporarily closes in Dubai

The Dubai Fountain, the world’s largest performing fountain located in Downtown Dubai, on Sunday, April 20, temporarily closed to visitors for five months following its final show.

Thousands of residents and tourists gathered at The Dubai Mall Waterfront Promenade on Friday, April 18, and Saturday evening, April 19, to witness the fountain’s final performances.

The captivating display of synchronised lights, music, and water drew cheers and emotional reactions from the crowd, with many capturing the moment against the iconic backdrop of the Burj Khalifa.

Great view of the Dubai Fountain displays from our table at Carluccio’s – perfect timing as after tonight they close for 5 months for refurbishment. pic.twitter.com/iSLXnbUfnr — Gillian Kennedy 🇮🇪 🇪🇺 (@travellinglass) April 18, 2025

The temporary closure marks the beginning of a significant restoration project set to begin in May.

According to developers, the upgrade will feature advanced technology, enhanced choreography, and improved sound and lighting systems to deliver a more immersive visitor experience. The Dubai Fountain is expected to reopen in October.

While the fountain itself will be inaccessible, the surrounding areas within the 12-hectare Burj Lake will remain open to the public, along with continued access to The Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa.

“Dubai Fountain stands as a reflection of Dubai’s bold vision and its ability to captivate and inspire on a global scale,” said Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar, which owns the attraction.

“This restoration underscores our commitment to maintaining its legacy as a beacon of creativity and excellence. We look forward to welcoming guests back to experience the fountain in all its renewed splendour.”

Developed by Emaar in 2005 and inaugurated in 2009, The Dubai Fountain was designed by California-based firm Wet Design, also responsible for the renowned Bellagio Fountains in Las Vegas.

Capable of shooting water up to 152 metres into the air, the fountain features 6,600 lights and 25 colour projectors that create dazzling performances synchronised to a diverse selection of musical genres.