World’s most stylish icons 2025: SRK grabs spot

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan, one of the world’s most loved actors, has earned another global honour. The New York Times has included him in its list of the 67 Most Stylish People of 2025, making him the only Indian to appear this year. For millions of fans, SRK is not just a star but an emotion, and this recognition adds one more jewel to his long and celebrated career of over 32 years.

SRK’s Powerful Met Gala Debut

According to The New York Times, SRK “brought the Met Gala into his orbit” during his first ever appearance in May 2025. Dressed by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, the actor wore a custom floor length coat made of Tasmanian superfine wool with monogrammed horn buttons. He paired it with a silk shirt, tailored trousers and a satin kamarbandh. His look was completed with an 18k gold Bengal Tiger Head Cane decorated with diamonds and precious stones.

Sabyasachi described SRK as a magician and a global icon. He said the design showcased the superstar’s charisma and timeless style on an international stage. SRK admitted he was nervous before the event, but his presence became one of the most talked about fashion moments of the year.

A Global Celebration of Style

The New York Times list highlights people who shaped culture and fashion in 2025. It includes actors, athletes, musicians, designers and even fictional characters. SRK stands out as a symbol of Indian cinema’s global reach and continues to make India proud.

List of People Mentioned