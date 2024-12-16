WPI inflation declines in November, food prices ease

WPI based inflation was 2.36 per cent in October 2024.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 16th December 2024 1:18 pm IST
Hyderabad: Due to recent rains, vegetable prices skyrocket

New Delhi: Wholesale price inflation eased to 1.89 per cent in November, as prices of food items, especially vegetables turned cheaper, as per the government data released on Monday.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation was 2.36 per cent in October 2024. It was 0.39 per cent in November, last year.

As per the data, inflation in food items eased to 8.63 per cent in November, as against 13.54 per cent in October. The decline was led by a dip in vegetable inflation which stood at 28.57 per cent, as against 63.04 per cent in October.

Also Read
India’s industrial growth to accelerate, inflation to ease in 2nd half of 2024-25: Report

Inflation in potato, however, continued to be high at 82.79 per cent, while in onion it fell sharply to 2.85 per cent in November.

The fuel and power category witnessed a deflation of 5.83 per cent in November, against a deflation of 5.79 per cent in October. In manufactured items, inflation was 2 per cent in November, against 1.50 per cent in October.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 16th December 2024 1:18 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button