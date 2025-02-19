WPL 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur lauds bowlers as Mumbai Indians secure first win

Vadodara: Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Harmanpreet Kaur credited her team’s disciplined execution after they secured their first victory of the 2025 Women’s Premier League (WPL), defeating Gujarat Giants (GG) by five wickets at the Kotambi Stadium here on Tuesday. Chasing a modest target of 121, MI sealed the win with 23 balls to spare.

The Mumbai Indians bowlers set the tone early, restricting GG to a below-par total of 120 in 20 overs. Hayley Matthews (3-16) led the attack, with Amelia Kerr (2-22) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (2-26) providing excellent support. “Whatever we talked about in the team meetings, we executed. Really happy everything went according to our plans. The first six overs are very important. Our bowlers did a great job. We picked the right bowlers to bowl (in the first six overs) and that gave us a stable start,” said Harmanpreet Kaur after the match.

GG’s batting lineup struggled from the outset, losing opener Beth Mooney for just one in the second over to Sciver-Brunt. Laura Wolvaardt followed soon after, dismissed for four by Shabnim Ismail. With wickets tumbling, Harleen Deol (32 off 31) was the only batter to show resistance. However, her dismissal in the 15th over sealed GG’s fate, and the innings ended with a run-out at 120.

Also Read India hope for Shami’s wrist magic to reclaim Champions Trophy

Despite some early hiccups in the chase, MI remained in control. Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia started cautiously, with Matthews finding an early boundary off Ashleigh Gardner but struggling against Tanuja Kanwer’s spin. Matthews was eventually dismissed for 17, caught at square leg.

Sciver-Brunt then took charge, crafting a crucial 57 off 39 balls. Even as wickets fell— including Harmanpreet Kaur for just four —Sciver-Brunt’s composure ensured MI stayed on track. Her fifty came in style, with back-to-back boundaries off Gardner. “We need to be more consistent. We have a great team, a balanced side and we need to keep doing the right things again and again,” she added.

Amelia Kerr (19 off 20) played a handy supporting role before falling lbw to Kashvee Gautam. Sajeevan Sajana and G. Kamalini finished the chase in style, with Sajana’s one-handed lofted boundary over covers sealing the win in the 17th over.