Wreath laying ceremony at National war Memorial

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 7th October 2022 10:28 am IST
New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan with Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar pays tribute at National War Memorial ahead of the 90th Air Force Day celebrations, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
