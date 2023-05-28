New Delhi: Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat and Bajrang Punia with supporters during their protest march towards new Parliament building, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI05_28_2023_000154B) New Delhi: Police barricade near the site of the wrestlers protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 28, 2023. The police officers on Sunday cleared the protest site by removing the cots, mattresses, coolers, fans and the tarpaulin ceiling along with other belongings of the wrestlers. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI05_28_2023_000198B) **EDS: BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE**New Delhi: Police detain wrestler Bajrang Punia during wrestlers' protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI05_28_2023_000102B) New Delhi: Security personnel detain wrestler Vinesh Phogat during wrestlers' protest march towards new Parliament building, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI05_28_2023_000144B) New Delhi: Wrestler Sangeeta Phogat crosses a police barricade during wrestlers' protest march towards new Parliament building, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI05_28_2023_000138B) New Delhi: Security personnel detain wrestler Sakshi Malik during wrestlers' protest march towards new Parliament building, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI05_28_2023_000140B) New Delhi: Security personnel near the site of the wrestlers protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 28, 2023. The police officers on Sunday cleared the protest site by removing the cots, mattresses, coolers, fans and the tarpaulin ceiling along with other belongings of the wrestlers. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI05_28_2023_000187B) Bengaluru: Former athlete Reeth Abraham along with sports lovers and supporters during a protest to express solidarity with wrestlers WFI President Brij Bhushan Singh, at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI05_28_2023_000227B)