Wrestlers protest at Jantar Mantar

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th April 2023 8:44 am IST
Wrestlers protest at Jantar Mantar
New Delhi: Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others at a press conferemce during their protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik during a press conference regarding wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik react during a press conference regarding wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, in New Delhi, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Wrestler Sakshi Malik reacts during a press conference regarding wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, in New Delhi, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik during their protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat during their protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th April 2023 8:44 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button