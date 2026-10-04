Wrong address Zepto delivery causes scuffle in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: A Zepto order delivered on the wrong address caused a scuffle at an apartment in Vasavi Nagar, Secunderabad on Saturday, October 3, resulting in minor injuries to the delivery boy, police said.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Kharkhana Station House Officer (SHO) said that the delivery boy, Ashish, had reached the wrong address and called the customer, Ajay, to come pick the order.

Ajay got in a verbal argument with Ashish, after which the latter asked him to cancel the order. Ajay refused and demanded Ashish cancel.

Ashish finally reached the right address at Rockwell Apartment, after which he again got into a verbal argument with the customer. It soon escalated into a physical fight, and Ashish was dragged outside towards the corridor.

A purported video of the incident shows a man in a green shirt being pushed by a man in a white undershirt, causing him to fall onto a shoe rack. The man in the undershirt then hits the green-shirted man with a stick and drags him off camera.

A Zepto order delivered on the wrong address caused a scuffle at an apartment in Vasavi Nagar, Secunderabad on Saturday, October 3, resulting in minor injuries to the delivery boy, police said.



Speaking to https://t.co/fNWW1sVsbA, Kharkhana Station House Officer (SHO) said that… pic.twitter.com/owjeOqdZHf — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 4, 2026

The two men are seen on camera again, this time with a woman, supposedly Ajay’s wife, also joining in the assault by hitting the green-shirted guy with a stick-like object.

The man in the undershirt grabs the green-shirted man by the neck from behind and drags him to the other end of the corridor. The fight continues for a few more moments before all three go their separate ways.

A case has been registered against both parties, and they have been served notices, the SHO said.