Y+ security to Madhavi Latha, LS BJP candidate for Hyderabad seat

Hyderabad: The Centre on Monday, April 8, provided the ‘Y+’ category security of CRPF to Madhavi Latha, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat.

She has been provided the security cover only for Telangana, sources told ANI.

The saffron party nominated her from the Hyderabad seat, as a challenger to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who has been winning from the seat since 2004.

He has maintained a stronghold in Hyderabad politics, succeeding his father, Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, who held the seat from 1984 to 2004.

Asaduddin Owaisi has been the Member of Parliament for Hyderabad since 2004, consistently winning with significant victory margins. In the 2019 General Election, he secured a massive victory, defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 2.82 lakh votes.

