Yadadri: Rape complaint filed against local Congress leader

Congress village president Mali Shankar Reddy allegedly called the complainant to his house on the pretext of providing cement bags for the construction of her Indiramma house and attempted to sexually assault her.

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Yadadri: A woman has lodged a complaint of attempted sexual assault by a local Congress leader after being lured with the promise of help in getting an Indiramma house in the Yadadri district of Telangana, reports said on Friday, August 21.

According to Deccan Chronicle, Congress village president Mali Shankar Reddy allegedly called the complainant to his house on the pretext of providing cement bags for the construction of her Indiramma house and attempted to sexually assault her.

When the woman’s husband came to know, he reportedly turned to the village elders. However, the Congress leader allegedly threatened the couple against going to the police. He also allegedly offered them half an acre of land for keeping it quiet.

Subhan Bakery

The woman, however, lodged a complaint with the Atmakur (M) police. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

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