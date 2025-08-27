Yaduveer Wadiyar okays Banu Mushtaq’s invite as long as ‘she respects Devi’

Mysore-Kodagu MP and descendant of the Yadu kings of the Wadiyar dynasty and custodian of the Mysuru Palace’s traditions, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said there is no opposition to International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq inaugurating Mysuru Dasara, as long as she shows respect for Goddess Sri Chamundeshwari.

“There is no issue or disagreement with inviting Banu Mushtaq for the Dasara festivities. However, Dasara is a religious tradition. As long as the inauguration is done without harming this tradition and religious sentiment, we have no problem. If Banu Mushtaq says that she respects Mother Chamundi, our problem is solved,” Wadiyar said.

Smt. Bhanu Mushtaq is a distinguished writer in her own right and, as the first Kannada author to win the Booker Prize, she has brought great pride to the Kannada literary fraternity. However, it has come to our notice that she has made certain past remarks regarding Tayi… https://t.co/sOpoAS9vav — Yaduveer Wadiyar (@yaduveerwadiyar) August 25, 2025

He added that the translator, Deepa Bhasthi, who translated Mushtaq’s books into English, should also be appreciated and invited to the event.

However, while praising Mushtaq for her accomplishments, Wadiyar wrote on his X account, that she had previously made comments in relation to Tayi Bhuvanesdhwari.

“Given this sacred legacy, it is only appropriate that Smt. Mushtaq clarify her reverence towards Tayi Bhuvaneshwari and Tayi Chamundeshwari before consenting to preside as Chief Guest of this year’s Dasara celebrations.” Wadiyar said in his X post.

I respect Mother Chamundeshwari: Banu Mushtaq

Meanwhile, Mushtaq issued a clarification, saying she holds deep respect for Mother Chamundeshwari.

The Kannada writer received a traditional bagina (offering) from Shashikala, founder of the Bengaluru-based Ammana Madilu organisation. “Calling Dasara a state festival and referring to Mother Chamundeshwari with love and affection is part of our culture. That’s why it is dear to me as well,” she told reporters on Wednesday.

Also Read FIRs after Islamophobic posts target Banu Mushtaq’s Dasara invite

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah announced Banu Mushatq’s selection for the Mysuru Dasara inauguration. Praising her legacy, he said, “She has a long history of struggle, working with the Raiata Sangha and Kannada Chaluvali, and someone who is a progressive thinker.”

“Such a woman is most deserving to inaugurate Dasara,” he added.

However, former Karnataka minister and MLA from Bijapur, Basangouda Patil Yatnal, raised objections to Mushtaq’s selection. He said that her participation in the festival would be at odds with her personal faith.

Banu Mushtaq is an Indian Kannada-language writer, activist, and lawyer from Karnataka. She is best known for Heart Lamp, a selection of her short stories translated by Deepa Bhasthi, which won the International Booker Prize in 2025.

Dasara celebrations in Mysore commence on September 23, and the grand final day, Vijayadasami Day, falls on October 2.