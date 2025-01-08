Mumbai: As he turned 39 on Wednesday, star Yash, treated his fans with a fantastic surprise in the form of a ‘Birthday Peek’ video from his much-talked about film “Toxic – A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.”

Yash goes retro in bold ‘birthday peek’ from ‘Toxic – A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’

Taking to Instagram, Yash dropped the video, which is bold and unconventional.

In the 25 second peek, Yash goes all retro dressed in a crisp white suit, fedora and holding a cigar, making a star-like entrance in a club, which has an ambience pulsating with extravagance. Yash commands attention, every gaze in the room is drawn to him. The teaser is brimming with bold moments and one cannot take their eyes of Yash.

The poster shared in the stories section of the actor had “Unleashed” written along with the link to the peek.

Speaking on Yash and creating the world of Toxic, director Geetu Mohandas said that it is a story that defies convention and is sure to provoke the chaos within us.

“Today, as we release the first peek of our film we also celebrate Yash – a man the nation reveres for his vision and swagger. I have observed his brilliance and to those who know him or follow his journey, his process is as mysterious as it is meticulous,” Mohandas said.

He added: “It is both a privilege and a thrill to have co- written this captivating world alongside a mind that sees the extraordinary where others see the ordinary. When our two worlds of thought collide, the result is neither compromise nor chaos—it’s the transformation that happens when artistic vision meets the precision of commercial storytelling transcending borders, languages, and cultural confines.”

The director hopes to bring an experience woven to ignite something primal and said that the film is not just to be watched, but to be felt.

“Through his process of quiet reverence for his craft, he taught me that the journey of creation is sacred. To him, nothing is certain except the thrill of the journey ahead. These words are not just spoken from a director about her actor and not just for his ardent admirers, but for anyone seeking to understand his unwavering passion for cinema and boundless spirit of creativity. Happy birthday to our Monster mind!

“When you let go of who you are, you become what you might be” – Rumi.”

Jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups” has been directed by Geetu Mohandas.