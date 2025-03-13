Yash reacts after Hollywood action director J J Perry calls ‘Toxic’ a banger

Mumbai: After Hollywood action director J.J. Perry dubbed Toxic a “banger,” actor Yash took to social media to share his thoughts on the compliment.

The actor expressed his excitement and gratitude in response to the recognition from the renowned director. Taking to his X handle, Perry posted a photo wherein he is seen posing alongside Yash and captioned it, “Was a pleasure working with my friend @thenameisyash on the film #Toxic! Had a great run in India, got to work with a lot of my dear friends from all over Europe 🙂 can’t wait for everybody to see this one. It’s a banger! So proud of what we did.”

The ‘KGF’ actor was quick to take note of the stunt director’s sweet compliment as he took to the comments section to react. Yash commented, “My friend, working with you was straight up, raw power.”

Yash and J.J. Perry have collaborated together for the upcoming action thriller “Toxic.” The movie, helmed by Geetu Mohandas, is poised to make a groundbreaking impact on Indian cinema as the first major Indian film to be conceptualized, written, and filmed in both English and Kannada.

It will be dubbed in several languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

“Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups” is jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

Speaking about the film, director Geetu Mohandas had earlier stated that the vision was to craft a narrative that resonates with audiences both in “India and globally.”

He shared, “Our vision for ‘Toxic’ was to craft a narrative that resonates authentically with audiences both in India and globally. We’ve strived to capture the nuances of the story in both Kannada and English, ensuring an authentic experience for viewers across different linguistic and cultural backgrounds. It’s a journey that transcends borders, languages, and cultural confines, designed to connect with hearts and minds worldwide.”